Letter: Maybe members of Congress should work from home more often

Thank you for Ginnie Graham’s column (“Fix dark money, Electoral College with one solution,” Nov. 13) explaining our need for more elected officials to care for our increasing population. This would create living and working accommodation problems in Washington, D.C.

Millions of workers now work remotely. They stay home instead of driving to work.

They occasionally must travel, but mainly work from home. This works well for families with children and therefore good for family and community life. Our political representatives can do the same.

This is a natural, green means for eliminating or at least lowering, the need for travel pollution, especially by plane, but for all pollution connected to travel.

It’s good for families and good for democracy. Good for easy, personal, face-to-face meetings between the electors with their elected. Both get to know and understand each other and problems they must solve.

And how much easier and helpful it would be for our Fourth Estate, The Tulsa World, to have easy and immediate access to our representatives. Voters would get verified information more promptly.

More money will come and stay in our home state when all business is conducted here. Tracking dark money will be easier. Just do all banking in our home state.

Correct information, provided promptly by all news sources, creates a win for all.

And all must recognize the importance of the Fourth Estate and our need to make decisions based on prompt and accurate information.

