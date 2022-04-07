Letter: Math doesn't add up for school vouchers

Supporters of school vouchers repeat several talking points that are not supportable. One is that parents should be allowed to take "their" tax dollars to a private school if they so desire. The numbers do not support this idea.

According to the conservative website taxfoundation.org, Oklahomans pay $764 per capita in state and local taxes each year. Even if it was 10 times that – $7,640 – it would be obvious that not all of a person's taxes go to education.

That funding would not even pay for one student's education at a public school. And $764 would certainly not. People who believe that vouchers give them back their money to spend how they want are not doing the math. It would not be just their money, but my money, your money, and everyone else's money.

Vouchers are a government giveaway program wrapped up in fancy language. Like many voucher arguments, the "my tax dollars" argument does not fly. Neither does "parent accountability."

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.