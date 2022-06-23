Letter: Mass shootings point toward need for change in gun laws

Again and again in the wake of awful news about the latest mass shootings in the United States, and amid the perennial calls for action to prevent this uniquely American phenomenon, we are told that it is the Democrats who are “politicizing the issue.”

We must stop tolerating this sophistry.

There would be no calls for gun control if there were no mass shootings. Gun control as a platform is completely reactive, not proactive. It’s as simple as that. There is no NRA-style lobby or industry donors to be won. The only constituents that will back you are traumatized families, maimed survivors and those who are plainly sick of seeing their fellow citizens being slaughtered in schools, churches, movie theaters, etc.

Sensible and responsible politicians — be they Democrat or Republican — need to emphasis the more urgent constitutional mandate that the federal government promote the general welfare of its citizens.

In various times in U.S. history, this has included making and unmaking amendments to the Constitution. The Second Amendment is not sacrosanct; and, it has grown as archaic as the Third Amendment. Times have changed since the late 1700s.

The small but energized segment of voters, entranced by the pseudo-religious “cult of the gun,” will spout ahistorical nonsense about tyrannical government that will indubitably follow stricter gun control. This silly delusion justifies their suburban armories and comforts their insecurities about their own masculinity.

How many more children must die for your hobby?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.