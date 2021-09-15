Letter: Masks help young children and people who cannot get the vaccine

My opinion on wearing masks is that it doesn’t completely keep you from getting COVID-19, but it reduces your chance of getting the virus.

I think wearing a mask is a good idea to keep you and the world safer from taking a chance in getting sick from this virus. Some people, like my Dad who has asthma, have a chance of not getting really sick.

I think we should wear a mask not just for the safety of ourselves but for the safety of the young kids and people who cannot get the vaccine

I also think if you are eligible to get the vaccine, you should. And, if you get the vaccine, still wear a mask for your protection and that of others.

Editor's Note: Haley Whitebook is a student at Enhanced Learning Center Cooperative and is a member of Boy Scout Troop 126.

