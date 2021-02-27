Letter: Masks help change human behavior

I don't like wearing a mask. I submit that the best motivator to induce a human behavior, or to change it, is self interest (or a cattle prod).

I haven't liked the big national media since 1965. I wish the media had been saying a lot more about what I believe is the best reason for wearing what looks like Jessie James.

As most know, the virus lives for hours on surfaces that you touch when out in the world. Then you touch your mouth, nose or eyes many times without realizing it.

Within a minute. Count on on it.

It will be quite a while before you can wash your hands, even if sing "Happy Birthday" 15 times in your head.

Though the mask is not great at stopping that transfer, it's a lot better than nuttin', and after about twice, it very much reminds you not to do it, even as yer paw starts headin' up there.

So there ya' go. Don't infect yourself.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.