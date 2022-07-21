Letter: Markwayne Mullin's Senate campaign doesn't have much of a platform

Well it is good to see Congressman Markwayne Mullin finally came out with his platform for election.

Nothing about cutting deficit spending or managing our national debt. Nothing about keeping Medicare solvent or curbing the drug companies attacking the public and Medicare. Nothing about high energy costs or curbing inflation.

So far, we know he loves his family which is admirable and that he is a President Donald Trump kiss-up. Neither of which qualifies him for the U.S. Senate. I guess Jan. 6 never happened.

