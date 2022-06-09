 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Markwayne Mullin's Second Amendment 'purity' test misses the mark

  • 0

I was pleased to hear that Rep. Markwayne Mullin wants everyone to know that he believes in the "purity" of the Second Amendment.

His knowledge of the amendment should reveal to him, however, that the rights enumerated there are in service of "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State..."

The right to bear arms is not simply available to every person, for any reason. The purity of the Second Amendment right is directly related to persons in service of our country.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

Letter: Dr. Preston Phillips will be missed

"There are no words to say how much (Dr. Preston Phillips will) be missed because he was indeed the best and I'm forever thankful that I was referred to him," says Tulsa resident Sandra Merritt.

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

Letter: Ryan Walters' 'more guns' solution is folly

"Posted only a few hours after the Texas grade school massacre, Ryan Walters states 'this is not a gun problem,' he reassures us, 'this is about ensuring individuals have the right to self-defense,'" writes Tulsa resident Stephen Gerkin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert