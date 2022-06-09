Letter: Markwayne Mullin's Second Amendment 'purity' test misses the mark

I was pleased to hear that Rep. Markwayne Mullin wants everyone to know that he believes in the "purity" of the Second Amendment.

His knowledge of the amendment should reveal to him, however, that the rights enumerated there are in service of "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State..."

The right to bear arms is not simply available to every person, for any reason. The purity of the Second Amendment right is directly related to persons in service of our country.

