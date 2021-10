U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin knows, as does his political party, that if you get the lie out there it cannot ever be retracted or proven false.

The lie is more powerful than truth, in that sense. The last administration lived on misinformation. But when does telling lies make one a liar? It seems like Rep. Mullin is well on his way. "Methane fees/fines per head" is a lie.