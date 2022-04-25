 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Markwayne Mullin's latest campaign ad is shocking

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s new TV ad is shocking to me. He observed former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 treachery first hand. How he continues to support Trump and the big lie is incredulous.

I also don't comprehend how a person can identify as a Christian and then persecute an entire group of people (in Mullin’s ad, it’s liberals).

Past dictators and current ones like Putin and Trump are excellent persecutors. History will not be kind to Trump and his supporters. Americans should unite and pray for guidance in dealing with the real evil, Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

