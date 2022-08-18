Letter: Markwayne Mullin nothing more than Trump's trumpet

Markwayne Mullin has proven, from his very first run for political office, that he is a hard-core Trumper.

His original chant was "get rid of Obamacare." That failed, so he had to turn to something else. Anything, in other words, that Donald Trump wanted. Now, of course, it's "the steal."

Every one of the so-called public servants who echo that seditious lie should be prosecuted. They know full well that the election was legitimate, and yet they spit out the lie that Trump tells them to repeat.

Do they care about the people of Oklahoma? Not on your life.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.