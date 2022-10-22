 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Markwayne Mullin needs to tell us what he'd do as senator

Why won't Congressman Markwayne Mullin realize he works for his constituents? He has publicly claimed he doesn't work for us. He rarely holds in-person town hall meetings. What is he doing?

He is promoting the "big lie" that the election was stolen by the twice impeached disgraced former president. He continues to hide from constituents and voters who have serious questions about our desires for Oklahoma.

While Mullin is promoting his family in his political ads, we are not getting any questions answered about what he will do for us. Numerous invitations have been extended to him for a public debate with no response.

His challenger, Kendra Horn, should be granted the debate podium and time on television. Just because Mullin has chosen not to participate in an open public debate, Horn should not be denied the forum that would allow her to let us know how she will work for our state.

Our state’s news media outlets talk a lot about the necessity for “local” news or "working for you," well show us. The newspaper publishes opinions of two doctors about the governor's race. I really don't care about their opinion.

I want to hear what the actual candidates have to say under the real pressure of a public debate so I can formulate my own informed decision. Come on media, do your job and seek factual truths and stop just being just talking heads and prompter-readers.

