Letter: Markwayne Mullin could answer our questions, but instead just stays away

One line from your recent endorsement of Kendra Horn for U.S. Senate particularly stood out to me: Her opponent, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, has “not responded” to repeated requests to meet with the Tulsa World (“For Kendra Horn,” Oct. 20).

A drawback to voting in a state dominated by one party is that candidates of that party often don’t feel they need to meet with voters, or explain what they want to accomplish in office.

Mullin may be familiar to residents of the 2nd Congressional District, but he now seeks to represent all Oklahomans in the Senate. While Horn has actively engaged with voters during her campaign, Mullin has chosen not to explain his views to voters. Apparently, he believes his party affiliation is enough.

That’s a shame, as a principle purpose of campaigning is to enlighten voters. Among the questions Mullin could address are these: Does he believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president? Does he consider the members of the Jan. 6 mob who stormed the Capitol to be criminals, or patriots?

Does he favor continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine? Is he willing to reach across the aisle in order to accomplish things for Oklahoma? There are many others.

Mullin could debate his opponent before the election, answer questions from this newspaper, or appear in community forums to explain and defend his positions. He hasn’t. He claims to be a fighter, but he’s spent this campaign in the corner.

