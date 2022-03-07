 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Markwayne Mullin breaks term limit promise, and now running for Senate

  • 0

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin has announced that he is going to run for retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat in the U.S. Senate.

Isn't this the same Mullin who first ran for Congress in 2012 under the slogan "A rancher. A businessman. Not a professional politician"?

Isn't this the same Mullin who broke his 2012 promise to serve no more than three terms in the House, but is now serving his fifth term?

Yes. It is. Now Mullin wants to add to the résumé of his professional political career by moving over to the more prestigious and exclusive Senate.

Will Oklahoma voters care about Mullin's record of broken promises? They never have before.

Tom Coburn, one of Mullin's predecessors, did the same thing. He won three elections to the Senate after promising to limit himself to two House terms.

The promises of a professional politician are made to be broken, especially about term limits. Once elected, professional politicians begin to see themselves as indispensable.

People are also reading…

How you gonna keep 'em down on the farm, after they've seen D.C.?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

Letter: What has happened to the Republican Party?

"When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Trump to demonstrate support and unity for his country, what was Trump’s response? He demanded that Zelenskyy initiate an investigation of Biden and his family before the United States would provide support for Ukraine and its people," says Tulsa resident Bob Bianchini.

Letter: Putin made his Ukraine aims clear

Letter: Putin made his Ukraine aims clear

"He considers the current situation with NATO on his doorstep as a matter of life and death, and a matter of Russia’s historical future as a nation," writes Wagoner resident Gena Parsons.

Letter: What other books need to be banned?

Letter: What other books need to be banned?

"Assuming that they might come up with a book of which the vast majority agrees should be banned, this group forgets that one of the best ways to get a child – particularly a teenager – to read something is to tell him or her that they cannot do so," writes Tulsa John Harlan.

Letter: Treat Putin like any other bully: Bloody his nose

Letter: Treat Putin like any other bully: Bloody his nose

"(W)e need to arm Ukraine to the max let them kill as many aggressors as the can and make it so expensive in Russian lives and equipment that the Russian people will demand that Putin abandon his expansionist agenda and bring his troops home," writes Muskogee resident Gene Foltz.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert