Letter: Markwayne Mullin breaks term limit promise, and now running for Senate

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin has announced that he is going to run for retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat in the U.S. Senate.

Isn't this the same Mullin who first ran for Congress in 2012 under the slogan "A rancher. A businessman. Not a professional politician"?

Isn't this the same Mullin who broke his 2012 promise to serve no more than three terms in the House, but is now serving his fifth term?

Yes. It is. Now Mullin wants to add to the résumé of his professional political career by moving over to the more prestigious and exclusive Senate.

Will Oklahoma voters care about Mullin's record of broken promises? They never have before.

Tom Coburn, one of Mullin's predecessors, did the same thing. He won three elections to the Senate after promising to limit himself to two House terms.

The promises of a professional politician are made to be broken, especially about term limits. Once elected, professional politicians begin to see themselves as indispensable.

How you gonna keep 'em down on the farm, after they've seen D.C.?

