Letter: Many vehicles appear on streets without tags or license plates

A couple of years ago, a new law was passed to allow the government to utilize a scanner that reads vehicle license plates.

This scanner would give information to determine if the vehicle was insured. The intention was to enforce the law requiring all operating vehicles to be insured.

What is the status of this law?

I see vehicles everywhere with expired paper tags and many without any license tags. Are all of these people driving without insurance?

Uninsured vehicles are not allowed or qualified to be on public streets. They are a danger to law abiding citizens who strive to abide by the law and should be prosecuted for their violations.

They are just as dangerous as a speeding vehicle or a careless driving vehicle.

Operating a vehicle on public streets is a privilege not a right.

Editor's note: Since 2018, the state's Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program has deployed camera units across the state, taking photographs of license plates and comparing them to a the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System. Those found not to have valid liability insurance can either obtain insurance and pay a $174 fee to the state or face prosecution.