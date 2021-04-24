Letter: Many uses of the word 'native'

This is regarding the April 19 letter "Re-thinking the word 'native'" about the headline in the Tulsa World "TU hires Oklahoma native Angie Nelp."

I'm a native Oklahoman.

My grandparents moved here in the early 1900s. My parents were born here. My sister and I were born and raised in Bartlesville. We all have lived our whole lives here.

There is more than one meaning to the word native.

Writers don't get to claim who gets to use the word native. Native American means one thing and native Oklahoman means something else.

I didn't get to choose where I was born, but since my family has been here for over 100 years I'm going to proudly claim I'm a native Oklahoman.

Congratulations to Oklahoma native Angie Nelp!

