 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Many uses of the word 'native'
0 comments

Letter: Many uses of the word 'native'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This is regarding the April 19 letter "Re-thinking the word 'native'" about the headline in the Tulsa World "TU hires Oklahoma native Angie Nelp."

I'm a native Oklahoman.

My grandparents moved here in the early 1900s. My parents were born here. My sister and I were born and raised in Bartlesville. We all have lived our whole lives here.

There is more than one meaning to the word native.

Writers don't get to claim who gets to use the word native. Native American means one thing and native Oklahoman means something else.

I didn't get to choose where I was born, but since my family has been here for over 100 years I'm going to proudly claim I'm a native Oklahoman.

Congratulations to Oklahoma native Angie Nelp!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene spoke with retiring Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Bob Blackburn on the mission and future of the society as Blackburn prepares to retire.
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Rethinking the word 'native'
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rethinking the word 'native'

"The true native peoples of where I reside in northeastern Oklahoma are those whose ancestors originally inhabited the land, and from whom it was stolen, with the Caddo, Osage and Wichita most often identified as being indigenous," said Tulsa resident Bobbie Henderson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News