Letter: Many Republicans opposing civil rights

Again and again, many Republicans are trying to whiten America, preventing anyone of color to serve in the government.

It’s a pattern of behavior they’re using as a tool in limiting our civil rights. Though, I recognize not all Republicans are bigots.

The nomination of Vanita Gupta, an exceptionally well-qualified nominee for the No. 3 spot at the Justice Department and the recipient of numerous endorsements from law enforcement, moved ahead by a 50-49 margin in the U.S. Senate despite the hysterical allegations from Republicans that she is radical, extreme or anti-police.

That move comes after Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee attacked Kristen Clarke, another immensely qualified civil rights lawyer who was nominated to head the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Republicans’ spurious claims against Clarke included that she is anti-Semitic (roundly rejected by Jewish organizations), that she supports defunding the police (she doesn’t) and, again, that she is radical.

They have shown themselves introducing and supporting voter suppression bills in over 30 states targeting the right to vote among minority populations.