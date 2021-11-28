 Skip to main content
Letter: Many reasons why we are seeing rising inflation
A recent letter addressed wrote an informed opinion of the inflation issue we are all suffering from (“Selective blame game,” Nov. 17), and the argument points fingers directly at the Federal Reserve’s role in the problem. The letter was well written.

I would add only a few things that impact inflation we are now feeling. The tariffs that former President Donald Trump enacted on China are one major reason we are having higher prices. Americans pay for that tariff, not China. President Joe Biden has not removed those same tariffs, so point fingers at anybody you wish.

A second reason we are having such high inflation is of course, business that have consolidated, and thus decreased competition. That means they can raise prices more easily. Food prices go up 5% for inflation, but meat processors can raise prices by 14% just because they can. Lack of competition costs Americans more money.

Inflation is a many-headed event. Blaming the Federal Reserve is just tunnel vision. Several factors are involved.

