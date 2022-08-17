 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Many reasons to vote for Ryan Walters

Here’s a pop quiz for Tulsa World readers on the runoff election Aug. 23 (early voting Aug. 18, 19, 20) for state superintendent of public schools.

Which candidate taught AP history, government, and special education for almost a decade at McAlester High School?

Which candidate was named an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year finalist in 2016?

Which candidate will cut wasteful spending and ensure that more taxpayer money gets to classrooms and teachers?

Which candidate is working with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma legislators to reward excellent, quality teachers with six-figure salaries?

Which candidate demanded that Oklahoma superintendents remove pornographic books from school libraries?

Which candidate believes students should be judged by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin?

Which candidate will ensure that biological boys and men don’t use biological girls’ and women’s bathrooms or compete against them in sports?

Which candidate wants to refocus education on academic subjects such as reading, writing, arithmetic, history, science and arts, as well as vocational skills?

Which candidate will empower parents with more individual choices in their child’s education?

Which candidate plans to set up a direct hotline for parents to call the state Education Department with questions, concerns or needs regarding their child’s education?

Which candidate is endorsed by Stitt, Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association?

If you answered Ryan Walters for every question, congratulations, you aced the pop quiz!

Your homework assignment: Vote for Walters for state superintendent on Aug. 23.

