State Superintendent Ryan Walters couldn't care less about Tulsa students. Instead of inundating readers with more stories about his attacks, please show the many good things happening in TPS.

There are a number of community organizations partnering with the schools to give students a great outcome. How about the hundreds of students taking concurrent classes at Tulsa Community College and graduating with a high school diploma and a college degree? The vocational courses? The aviation program?

Please highlight the good things. We've heard enough of the other.

