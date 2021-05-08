Letter: Manipulated crime statistics to prove a political point

I take exception with a letter on April 30 ("Lopsided article about national police shootings").

Ironically, it was headlined “Misleading story,” when in fact the letter is exactly that — misleading.

The stated fact that in the U.S. police kill more white people than Black people in a given year is indeed true. But that’s not the full measure of what is happening.

The problem is that this statistic doesn’t consider per capita numbers.

A study published by the National Institutes of Health entitled “Deaths Due to Use of Lethal Force by Law Enforcement,” states that data show “Victims were majority white (52%) but disproportionately black (32%) with a fatality rate 2.8 times higher among blacks than whites.”

In addition, this study concluded that “Black victims were significantly more likely to be unarmed than white or Hispanic victims. Black victims were also significantly less likely than whites to have posed an immediate threat to law enforcement.”

So this is the real story on this subject.