Letter: Mandate vaccines for those receving government benefits

We have a federal executive mandate that requires all companies of 100-plus employees or doing business with the federal government must either have their employees vaccinated for COVID-19 or show negative test results for the virus.
Why not extend that mandate to those receiving government benefits? This is a very large group and would follow the same logic as the mandate for private companies. It seems that it would be easy to manage simply by having government agencies that manage these programs oversee compliance.
