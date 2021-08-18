Letter: Make wearing a mask cool in schools

So Oklahoma schools cannot mandate that students wear masks?

Then why not make it fun and cool to wear them?

Have contests for the most original mask designs, for the masks that best convey the message, for masks that best represent your school, etc.

Have students research the history of masks, effectiveness of wearing masks and different purposes for masks (bank robbers, witch doctors, etc.).

"Mom, dad, I've got to get a mask, we're having a contest throughout the semester for the coolest mask in our class!"

"I've got to have a mask, all of the cool kids in class are wearing masks."

That is likely much more effective than requiring masks, which would only cause some to resist or find ways to get around a mandate.

