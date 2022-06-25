Letter: Make us feel safer; enact guns reforms now

The Tulsa Crime Stoppers forum on active shooter situations was very disappointing. The panel consisted of sheriffs, prosecutors and other law enforcement members.

The only solutions for protecting our children and families the panel discussed were conducting more active shooter drills, “hardening” our schools, churches, gyms, day cares and grocery stores with locked doors, bulletproof glass and more police on duty.

As a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, I understand the data shows proactive measures are effective and also needed to reduce gun violence. We do not accept having to live in a country where people openly carry guns into churches, stores and parks. We do not accept my 4-year-old grandson participating in active shooter drills at school, while allowing 18-year-olds to buy assault rifles with no training at all.

We need effective law enforcement responses to active shooters, but we can and should also take preventative measures. No other country has such frequent active shootings, but in the U.S., they are increasing.

Common sense gun laws protect Second Amendment rights of responsible gun owners, but also protect our children, families, and neighbors. We know what works: eliminating loopholes in background checks, enacting red flag laws to allow families and law enforcement to temporarily restrict access to firearms for a person in crisis with a process to appeal, requiring gun owners to undergo training and licensing, and restricting access to untraceable ghost guns and assault weapons.

Gun violence should not be the new normal. Help us make our country safe again.

