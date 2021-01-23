Letter: Make transferring school districts easier

The pandemic has been hard for us. Like most parents, I wasn’t excited about homeschooling my children.

Online and distance learning wasn’t a viable option for us either; I knew my kids worked better with in-person classes.

So I did what every parent would do and tried to transfer my child to a different school that offered the learning environment that was best for them.

The transfer process, however, was not an easy or quick one, and our family was on edge knowing the schools had the ability to block our transfer from happening.

In the end, we did get our emergency transfer and are grateful to Oologah Schools for accepting.

I now drive my two youngest children an extra 20 minutes each way to get them to school, but it is worth it to see them succeed.

The ability to choose the school and the in-person, virtual or blended learning option that works best for your child is a right that all parents should have.

We should be encouraging and empowering parents to take their children where they can succeed, not blocking them from doing so.