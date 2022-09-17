 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make sure you're remembered well

The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth got me to thinking about death and funerals. A lot of people all around the world mourned her death. And this made me wonder, whose death in the near future would be mourned the most?

Would it be a politician? Donald Trump or Joe Biden? A celebrity? Elton John or Robert De Niro? A humanitarian? Jimmy Carter? And what about me and you? How many would mourn our deaths?

Outside of my family, very few people know me. Some old co-workers, perhaps. Maybe a few of the students for whom I substituted for their teacher on occasion. Those who told me that I was their favorite sub. But very few except family would cry at my passing. And they would not be crying for me, but for themselves for missing me.

If I were known by the entire world, I would still not want to be mourned. Nor would I want to be celebrated. I would simply want to be remembered. Remembered for being kind, loving and generous generous. Remembered for being funny and fun-loving. Remembered for being helpful and passing what knowledge I had onto others. Remembered for simply being human. Flawed and imperfect, but always doing my best.

Funerals are not for the dead, but for the living. But memories are for both. It is the only thing you get to take with you. Be sure to make them worth taking. Long live the king.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

