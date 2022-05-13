Letter: Make sure to read Justice Alito's draft opinion on abortion

As far as the first draft of the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion goes: Read it. It is important. It has divided our country for 50 years.

Sixty-seven pages of text. The draft is not particularly difficult to read or understand.

Justice Samuel Alito makes a statement, then begins with the court cases Roe v. Wade in 1973 and Planned Parenthood of Southern Pennsylvania v. Casey in 1992.

This draft opinion is in answer to a case brought to the court from Mississippi.

"The State of Mississippi asks us to uphold the constitutionality of a law that generally prohibits an abortion after 15 weeks, several weeks before the point at which a fetus is now regarded as 'viable' outside the womb. In defending this law, the State's primary argument is that we should reconsider and overrule Roe and Casey and once again allow each state to regulate abortion as its citizens wish.

“On the other side, respondents and the solicitor general ask us to reaffirm Roe and Casey. (In the respondent's brief) They contend that ‘no half-measures’ are available and that we must either reaffirm or overrule Roe and Casey.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.”

The next 62 pages give basis for judgment stated on page 5 of the draft that "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

There are 31 additional pages of the draft reciting 19th and early 20th century abortion laws in the individual states.

