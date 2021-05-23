Letter: Make sure rental assistance, affordable housing priority during population growth

A recent article pointed out that Tulsa Metro surpassed the 1 million population milestone, putting us in a position to compete for the attention of companies ("Tulsa area population tops 1 million for first time, Census Bureau data says," May 5).

But at what cost?

From a developer’s perspective, this is an opportunity to purchase land at a lower cost. But this land is also desperately needed to fulfill Tulsa’s already unmet housing needs as Tulsa’s population outpaces the availability of affordable housing.

Our city can grow sustainably in a way that supports economic growth through new development without sacrificing opportunities to ensure available affordable housing to residents.

We must make sure rental assistance is available to people who cannot keep up with the rising cost of rent while also promoting mixed-use zoning which will allow residents and commercial properties to be in one building.