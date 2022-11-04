 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Make a stand for public schools when you vote Nov. 8

Author Barry Friedman and Ginnie Graham recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times?

This year, the future of education in Oklahoma is at stake with the fall elections. While I’m not a public school teacher, my parents, Ivan and Molly Reeder, were lifelong educators, and I live among family members and friends who are teachers. Thus, I’ve had a front row seat to the hard work of educators.

Teachers believe that a strong public school system is the backbone of flourishing communities. Teachers are among the most dedicated, hard-working individuals I know. Most are experts in their field who are passionate about helping the next generation of Oklahomans have a better life.

Rhetoric around teachers and schools is a false narrative for politicians to gin up votes. Teachers aren’t indoctrinating students. They work every day to help children develop the skills necessary for them to excel. They provide care and support for the children of Oklahoma.

Teachers do this without the support of equitable compensation while under the attack of right-wing interest groups and politicians.

Kevin Stitt and Ryan Walters disparage teachers and have proposed legislation that will dismantle our public education system. Walters has proposed that Oklahoma should refuse federal funding for schools. This would negatively impact our most vulnerable students by removing programs such as the free and reduced lunch program and food programs

How we vote has the potential to change the landscape of schools and schooling in our state for decades to come. Support our public education systems and vote for candidates who will strengthen schools and support teachers.

