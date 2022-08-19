Letter: Madison Horn will look after Oklahomans in the Senate

On Jan. 6, 2021, as domestic terrorists breached the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup, Sen. James Lankford was standing on the floor of the Senate Chamber. There, he was preparing to help lead an effort to cast aside the votes of millions of Americans in favor of his own political desires.

It was a brazen and disturbing assault on our democracy, and a decision that should outrage all of us. Oklahomans deserve better.

We deserve a leader who knows what it means to grow up in the midst of a struggle that so many in our state face.

We deserve a voice in Washington who spends their time on the campaign trail listening to Oklahomans of all political backgrounds, rather than playing into the same, tired political games of the past.

We deserve a leader who has the national security and practical experience to keep us safe from the mounting threats our country faces.

And, above all, we deserve a senator who will always put the people of Oklahoma first.

Oklahomans deserve a champion and a true patriot to be on the ballot against Lankford this fall. We are fortunate to have one in Madison Horn.

I urge all Oklahomans to see the dynamic, authentic, caring leader Horn is. Finally, we can choose a future in Oklahoma politics that is new, bold and limitless.

Horn has earned the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. I hope Oklahomans will cast their vote for her on Aug. 23.

