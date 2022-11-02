 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

The recent endorsement by the Tulsa World for James Lankford, the golden boy with the booming baritone, was high praise for his past accomplishments and former record of across the aisle negotiating skills (“For James Lankford,” Oct. 29).

Sadly, this is not who he has become or is reflective of his recent behaviors.

While he didn’t exactly state his support of the insurrection, he certainly pushed the envelope for rejecting constitutional law and the Senate rules.

Lankford has recently proposed a bill to prevent negotiation of prescription drug prices, stating the pharmaceutical industry would lose too much money. We should disregard the cost to us?

He also voted against veterans with toxic burn pit exposure from receiving medical care. His TV ads quoting “we the people” and “the right thing” seem particularly disingenuous for a “man of faith.”

We have meaningful choices to make regarding our representation and our near future, but Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was.

Madison Horn is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, works in cybersecurity, wants to improve voting security, eliminate wasteful spending and develop economic policies. In short, a better choice for Oklahoma and our nation.

