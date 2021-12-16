 Skip to main content
Letter: Lynch mob killings should be included in history of state's executions
Letter: Lynch mob killings should be included in history of state's executions

Regarding the story about the execution of Bigler Stouffer (“Convicted murderer becomes oldest executed in state,” Dec. 10), the headline should have instead stated “oldest known state-executed convicted murderer.”

Since 1907, when Oklahoma became a state, there have been a numerous occasions – usually involving Native Americans and other minorities – in which some Oklahoma residents were compelled to “take the law into their own hands” and lynch some of those classified as elderly — some of whom were over the age of 79.

You should call such lynch-mobs – people making citizens arrests, and then reaching a quick mob-consensus, quickly followed by a lynching – an execution.

“State sanctioned?” Most likely, because little, if anything, was done to stop them.

And until Oklahoma eventually abolishes the death penalty, there’s still plenty of time for someone over 79 to break this record.

