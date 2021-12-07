Letter: Lure of money explains Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure

In the Dec. 2 edition of Tulsa World, there were two articles regarding Lincoln Riley’s departure from the University of Oklahoma. The articles gave an insight into the character of Riley and the coaching staff at OU.

Hopefully, what has happened at OU is not indicative of the majority of all college football coaches. Unfortunately, however that is probably not the case.

The lure of a multi-million dollar contract seems to quickly erode the character of most individuals. One would suspect that Lincoln Riley will also attempt to take some of the five-star recruits that Oklahoma paid him to recruit, with him to the University of Southern California.

The powers that be at USC surely realize that their $13 million did not buy any character or loyalty.

