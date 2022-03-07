Letter: Luke Holland should fact-check his own claims about bank bailouts

Political neophyte Luke Holland has declared his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. He aspires to replace his old boss, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Holland states he was moved, years ago, for a life in “government service” by his dissatisfaction with then President Barack Obama’s bank bailout bill, which Holland attacks as socialism.

Holland should have fact-checked himself. The Troubled Asset Relief Program, also known as the bank bailout bill, was a section of the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008. The bailout was the product of the Republican administration of President George W. Bush.

Thus, Holland should be firing his epithets at his own party, the Republicans. However, Holland blames the Obama administration for the Bush bailout and corporate socialism.

Now that Holland’s false opus has been exposed, perhaps he will bestow mercy on us Oklahomans by decamping from politics and employing his skills in another profession.

