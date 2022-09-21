Letter: Low water in Arkansas River a sad sight

Regarding the low water level in the Arkansas River, I have lived near the river for several years and found the river low all the time with the river bed showing until the Gathering Place was in operation. Possibly, the city wanted visitors to see a more attractive view.

Also, when we had some rain in late July the river overflowed the work site where the new foot bridge is being constructed. Once that water was drained, the river has been kept low. I understand it is water released from Lake Keystone when the powers to be decide to release it.

There were skull rowing teams on the river to about the 21st Street bridge, and on those Saturdays water would be deep enough for that. I have always been disappointed that we see the river bed most of the time.

