I’m writing in response to a recent letter letter (“More perfect union,” July 8) where the writer errs, saying the Bible states “Jesus says the first and greatest commandment is to love thy neighbor as thyself.”

Jesus actually says, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment.” The passage quoted is the second great commandment, which must always be read through the lens of the first.

Next, the writer quotes the First Amendment, but misapplies it when saying, “There is no place in our government for religious beliefs limiting personal freedoms…”

And thus the issue: There is a faction of the federal government trying to limit religious beliefs when they conflict with their social agendas – which is not bad in itself.

What is unacceptable is that those ideas are expected to be embraced and celebrated by those whose religion says, “No, that is not good for human flourishing, and therefore that is inimicable to love of my neighbor. That is to wish harm to my neighbor, and I cannot in good conscience go along with that.”

Yes, we should love our neighbor, even when we don’t love what our neighbor does. But that does not mean that we cannot allow our religious beliefs to inform how that love works itself out.

And if we see our neighbors causing themselves harm, we should stand up and say so.

