Letter: Loved learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre

I think it’s important to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre because people need to become more educated on what really happened.

It’s also Tulsa history and anyone who lives in Tulsa should know about it. We need to spread awareness.

Schools haven’t taught it in the longest time. It needs to be taught again so kids around the world will know about it.

I learned that after the massacre different institutions covered up all the records of it.

I also learned about the different people who were involved in the massacre.

I’ve loved learning about the Tulsa Race Massacre and hope we continue learning about it in the future.

