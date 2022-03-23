 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Love the idea of no more time changes

  0

I was surprised and gratified to read about the fact is changing the time between standard and daylight saving does affect the health of older Americans.

Both my wife and I (we are both over 70) notice this more every time we make the time change. I had some hope that the Oklahoma Legislature would finally get behind the idea of putting it on the ballot, but had no idea that the U.S. Senate would not only take it up but approve it.

I am very happy that they did, and I urge everyone who complains when we change the clocks twice a year, please contact your congressional representative and urge them to vote to keep daylight saving time year round. I hope it passes soon and President Joe Biden signs it into law.

