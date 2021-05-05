 Skip to main content
Letter: Love reading about good paper carriers
Letter: Love reading about good paper carriers

I love reading subscribers to the wonderful Tulsa World praising their paper carriers. I have one too!

Branden Searcy is his name, and what a dependable paper guy he is!

During the snowy weather, he made sure I had a paper placed on my porch each morning. And he did the same when I had surgery on my knees and could not walk to the road to get my Tulsa World out of the paper holder. 

Blessings and praise to the gracious paper delivery people!

God bless all of them. 

