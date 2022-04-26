Letter: Louis DeJoy a disaster for the postal service

If you think it doesn’t matter about government appointees, think again. They are not all interested in serving the people or in helping the government run smoothly.

Ever since former President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as postmaster general in 2020, the service at the U.S. Postal Service has gone downhill. With all the changes and cuts he has made, the old adage applied to the post office “neither snow nor rain nor heat…” just doesn’t fit anymore.

I mailed a Christmas card to a cousin who lives less than 30 miles away in mid-December, and just got it back from the post office, undelivered, on April 19.

An AWOL Christmas card is not the end of the world. But what if it had been a ballot or a check lost for that long? There used to be the assumption that people appointed to government positions were non-partisans. They were servants of the people.

But Trump’s appointment of people in all parts of government to do his partisan bidding has created a frightening precedent. Now Republican leaders in many states, including Oklahoma, are trying to circumvent justice and the rule of law by having certain government offices, like those which preside over election certification, and those which preside over law enforcement and judicial matters, filled by appointment.

If that happens, we will feel the residual effects of these new partisan appointees for decades to come. And it will be exponentially worse than a lost Christmas card.

