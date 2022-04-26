 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Louis DeJoy a disaster for the postal service

  • 0

If you think it doesn’t matter about government appointees, think again. They are not all interested in serving the people or in helping the government run smoothly.

Ever since former President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy as postmaster general in 2020, the service at the U.S. Postal Service has gone downhill. With all the changes and cuts he has made, the old adage applied to the post office “neither snow nor rain nor heat…” just doesn’t fit anymore.

I mailed a Christmas card to a cousin who lives less than 30 miles away in mid-December, and just got it back from the post office, undelivered, on April 19.

An AWOL Christmas card is not the end of the world. But what if it had been a ballot or a check lost for that long? There used to be the assumption that people appointed to government positions were non-partisans. They were servants of the people.

But Trump’s appointment of people in all parts of government to do his partisan bidding has created a frightening precedent. Now Republican leaders in many states, including Oklahoma, are trying to circumvent justice and the rule of law by having certain government offices, like those which preside over election certification, and those which preside over law enforcement and judicial matters, filled by appointment.

People are also reading…

If that happens, we will feel the residual effects of these new partisan appointees for decades to come. And it will be exponentially worse than a lost Christmas card.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

Letter: What if all tribal members banded together?

"The tribes have numbers of how many members they have, but if all Native Americans who haven't banded together in protest against Stitt showed up, what would that number look like?" asks Copeville, Texas, resident Steve Miller.

Letter: In light of new abortion laws, women who miscarry now at risk

Letter: In light of new abortion laws, women who miscarry now at risk

"However, I fear that in the context of illegal abortion, a woman will have to prove that she is in fact miscarrying. Some readers might dismiss this: 'That would never happen!' But given my experience, I worry that doctors will be expected to act as judges," says Tulsa resident Ashley Oakes Martin.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

"Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in 'how low can you go' in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies," writes Okmulgee resident Rae Wilson.

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

Letter: Lankford wrong on ghost guns

"Law enforcement all over this country has seen an uptick in unregistered homemade guns used to commit crimes since 2021. They are a thorn in law enforcement's side," says Sapulpa resident Liz Dobson.

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

Letter: 'Pro-life' legislation creating more problems for women

"Stitt and his colleagues use the phrase 'pro-life,' which often contains much naïveté and evasion when it is thrown about. We don't use it when discussing subjects like firearms control, the death penalty, excessive drug prices, and affordable health care for all. Whose lives are we really for?" writes Tulsa resident W. B. Moorer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert