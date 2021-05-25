Letter: Loss of federal aid means destruction of hopes

I'm furious with our state government and especially Gov. Kevin Stitt for refusing the federally funded $300 for 10 weeks for unemployed residents of our state.

According to reports, there are 90,000 unemployed people in Oklahoma and the state's last job fair had 3,600 jobs open.

I'm sure all of them were what Stitt calls "good-paying jobs," too — minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, slightly over $15,000 a year; except for waitress and busboy jobs and such, where minimum wage is usually just a dream.

We have six weeks though for businesses to produce 76,400 jobs: post positions, interview and hire.

I can't think why that would be any kind of a stretch. Heck, if each of those jobs pays about $10.50 an hour, nobody's losing anything.

Stitt's re-election campaign staff must be betting on that.

The attitude is that the jobless are too simple to realize that their actual lives are hanging on the hope that no bureaucrat will carelessly, thoughtlessly drop them from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission rolls for no reason whatsoever, on the wildest whim or the vague hope that politically they're doing the right thing.