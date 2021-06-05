Letter: Lose both eyes

Over 50 years ago, the much-persecuted novelist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn prophetically and unknowingly indicted the folly and guilt of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre perpetrators and especially their perennial acquitters.

In his "Gulag Archipelago," he speaks for "that powerful tribe of zeks, … as though stricken dumb on the islands of the Archipelago, they kept their silence. By an unexpected turn of our history, a bit of the truth, an insignificant part of the whole, was allowed out in the open.

"But those same hands which once screwed tight our handcuffs now hold out their palms in reconciliation: 'No, Don't! Don't dig up the past! Dwell on the past and you'll lose an eye.' But the proverb goes on to say: 'Forget the past and you'll lose both eyes.'"

Likewise, Jesus spoke with parables and confirmed prophets: "Therefore I speak to them in parables; because while seeing they do not see, …In their case the prophecy of Isaiah is being fulfilled, … 'You will keep on seeing, but will not perceive; …'" (Matthew 13).

Many of the Greenwood souls have seen and do perceive: "But blessed are your eyes, because they see …"