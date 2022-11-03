 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lori Decter Wright has proven herself to me on Tulsa City Council

I received two political pieces in the mail today. One was a positive, informative piece from City Councilor Lori Decter Wright, giving me reasons I should vote for her re-election. The other was a divisive piece full of falsehoods (I fact-checked; I’m a former reporter) and derogatory statements.

Interestingly, I have not received one piece of mail from Wright’s opponent, Ken Reddick, explaining why I should support him.

I didn’t support Wright in her first run, but she has won me over as she has provided nonpartisan leadership for District 7 and excels at building a consensus. I watched in awe of her hands-on action when 200 people were displaced by the sudden shutdown of the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments.

She continues to work on the housing crisis in Tulsa. She is a strong supporter of the Tulsa Police Department’s critical response team, addressing mental health calls and has voted for Tulsa Fire Department funding.

Those opposing her are trying to paint her into a political corner, but Wright is working for all of District 7 – not just one side of the political aisle. Hers is a big and complicated district that not only includes some of the most significant retail areas as well as a large mix of housing from low-income to mixed housing to high-end.

Her communication via email and social media has been excellent, and I am better informed now than ever in my 25-plus years of living in the district. She has my vote and has earned yours.

Letters to the editor are encouraged.

