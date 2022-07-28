Letter: Lori Decter Wright deserves another term on Tulsa City Council

I am a constituent of District 7, a public school teacher, a parent, and I have had the privilege of Lori Decter Wright representing my family for the past few years on the City Council.

I encourage other members of District 7 to follow suit and vote for a tried-and-true candidate as Wright, who is a true public servant, ensuring she represents all peoples and their interests. She leads with integrity and remains vocal about the matters affecting those who live in District 7.

It’s important that we continue to have a representative who is empathetic, resilient, honest, and has integrity. Regardless of our backgrounds, most people can agree that these are the characteristics of a good leader and Wright has demonstrated time and time again that our interests are her interests.

Please join me on Aug. 23 and vote for Wright for District 7 City Council representative. Let’s ensure the work she is doing is continued.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.