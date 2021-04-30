Letter: Lopsided article about national police shootings

The Tulsa World devoted an entire page on April 25 to the Associated Press story "High Profile Killings by Police." The profiles were deeply misleading.

Only two of the deaths in the cases mentioned were white. The great majority in the articles were Black.

In fact, the majority of people shot by the police every year are white. Last year, over 1,000 people were shot dead by police, the vast majority armed. Of those, just over 200 were Black.

Last year, 17 unarmed Black people were shot dead by police nationwide, while 24 unarmed white people were shot during the same time.

A properly balanced article would have reflected these numbers. The print headline "1 verdict, then 6 police killings across America in 24 hours" makes it sound like the police were at fault in all these cases.

Quite the contrary. The details in the article indicate that the shootings were justified in at least five out of the six cases, with the sole exception still under investigation.