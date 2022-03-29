 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Looks like Oklahoma lawmakers only favor the old white guys

  • 0

As an Old White Guy (“OWG”) in Oklahoma, I cannot imagine the exhaustion that women and any minority group (religious, racial, gender) must feel when the old white guys – and a few gals – in our Legislature make rules, regulations and laws limiting personal freedoms.

Integrity, common decency, and honest respect for others seems like unattainable attributes when the Legislature is so focused on limiting freedoms for any non-OWG.

The folks in the Legislature should read and strive to support the freedoms spoken of in Declaration of independence – “unalienable rights such as life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”

Or the Constitution’s “We the people (they meant all the people and not some of the people) of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”

If the Oklahoma GOP is serious about personal freedoms (not sure they are), they need to stop attacking them, and Oklahomans need to stop voting for things that are not in their best interest (not sure they will).

People are also reading…

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

"Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery," says Tulsa resident Brian Turner.

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

Letter: I'm no Putin apologist

"As for Putin, I described him as 'a cold-blooded killer and an outrageous kleptocrat who has stolen countless Russian assets for himself and his cronies,'" says Tulsa resident Robert Donaldson.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert