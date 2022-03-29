Letter: Looks like Oklahoma lawmakers only favor the old white guys

As an Old White Guy (“OWG”) in Oklahoma, I cannot imagine the exhaustion that women and any minority group (religious, racial, gender) must feel when the old white guys – and a few gals – in our Legislature make rules, regulations and laws limiting personal freedoms.

Integrity, common decency, and honest respect for others seems like unattainable attributes when the Legislature is so focused on limiting freedoms for any non-OWG.

The folks in the Legislature should read and strive to support the freedoms spoken of in Declaration of independence – “unalienable rights such as life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”

Or the Constitution’s “We the people (they meant all the people and not some of the people) of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”

If the Oklahoma GOP is serious about personal freedoms (not sure they are), they need to stop attacking them, and Oklahomans need to stop voting for things that are not in their best interest (not sure they will).

