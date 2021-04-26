Letter: Looking at American heroes for lessons

I found the letter that concluded that the term "native" was offensive to some people and should be avoided rather humorous ("Rethinking the word 'native'," April 19).

The intention of the letter was surely innocent and honorable, but patronizing the perpetually offended serves no good. And as a father, I point to American heroes for better lessons.

One such hero was U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Evans, a man of Cherokee and Creek tribal citizenship from Pawnee, and the skipper of the USS Johnston, a destroyer whose wreck was recently discovered.

During World War II and against an overwhelming enemy armada, Commander Evans directed a daring attack in a desperate attempt to save his task group and possibly, Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s landing in the Philippines.

Joined by a few other small ships, Commander Evans and his crew scored a tactical victory so unlikely that the commanding admiral attributed it to “the definite partiality of Almighty God.”

Going down with his ship, with enemy sailors reportedly saluting as they sailed on, Commander Evans was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.