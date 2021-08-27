Letter: Looking at Afghanistan quagmire from a different perspective

The stunning events currently unfolding in Afghanistan have Americans asking more questions than there are answers.

But, while this process plays out, I ask each person to consider what is happening from a different angle.

Our great military defeated the Taliban in two months in 2001. That is a fact.

Let me reiterate with some more information. The Taliban offered an unconditional surrender and offered to disarm fully in December of 2001.

In clear language, they offered to turn in their weapons, stop fighting and go home. They offered to meet U.S. forces in Kandahar and surrender all their weapons, effectively ending the war against the Taliban.

The president of the new Afghan government, Hamid Karzai, was open to this. They also agreed to give up Osama Bin Laden in 2001, if we accepted the unconditional surrender and allowed the new Afghan government to take over.

President George W. Bush rejected that offer.

Twenty years later, both President Donald Trump (who invited the Taliban to Camp David for peace talks) and President Joe Biden (who is in a quagmire right now) are now leaving with a Taliban takeover instead of an unconditional surrender, disarmament and Bin Laden in 2001.