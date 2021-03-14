 Skip to main content
Letter: Look past the political signs in Broken Arrow

In Broken Arrow, we have a city council election on April 6.

Just a word to the wise, do not assume the person with the most signs up throughout Broken Arrow is the best person for the job.

That just means they are better at getting name recognition out among the public. Look at track records of how they voted in the past or what they stand for if they are new to the office.

It is always good to research as best as possible what the person running for office stands for.

