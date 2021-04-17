 Skip to main content
Letter: Look for the positive among political differences
In response to an April 13 letter stating a belief that ideologies of the political left will create a “socialist gray world,” here is some of what I, as a left-leaning person, would like to see ("Socialists turning America gray"):

Support for books and stories that better represent the wide range of human experience respectfully;

Well-funded public services and town squares that provide a beautiful and welcoming space for all;

Christianity that is demonstrated, not just with public symbols, but with compassion, forgiveness, reconciliation and caring for those in need;

Creative governments that don’t just obstruct when they disagree but offer alternative paths that still meet our pressing needs;

A planet with a protected (colorful) biodiversity so that human beings can continue to live and thrive.

These issues are complex and challenging, but please don’t let fear of a changing world create enemies where there is mostly positive intent. I will try to do the same.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

