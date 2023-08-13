When State Superintendent Ryan Walters complains about Tulsa Public Schools, I don't know what schools he is seeing. While he travels around giving speeches, I am in the schools every day.

Walters imagines indoctrination, but I see kids learning. If he looked, maybe he would know.

I see kids learning to read and write, in both English and other languages. I see kids learning to take in new information from books, technology and contact with people, and I see them learning to express themselves, too, both orally and in writing.

That's what they are really learning in Tulsa's public schools. If he were there, maybe he would know.

They also learn to behave in society, to cooperate with others, to work on projects together and to be good sports when they compete. I see it every day in class, in assemblies, in the cafeteria and on the field. It's not easy. Kids push and fight, but they learn not to.

I see it every day in Tulsa's public schools. If he looked, maybe he would know.

Tulsa is a huge district, with 78 schools and 33,000 students, 80% from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, 36% multilingual learners.

I honestly wonder if Walters has any idea what a big, important operation it is. But he also doesn't seem to realize all the amazing opportunities available, from pre-K to Montessori to summer programs to International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement to alternative schools to concurrent enrollment with colleges.

If he actually looked, maybe he would know.

